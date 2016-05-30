(Adds portfolio manager comments, details on index's
performance, OPEC meeting, consumer staples stocks, updates
prices)
* TSX ends down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,086.67
* Just four of the TSX's 10 main groups are lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of
oil producers later in the week, while mining stocks and
financials also fell in a low-volume session with U.S. markets
closed for Memorial Day.
The index has rallied 22 percent from an almost 3-1/2-year
low in January. Last week it touched a nine-month high of
14,143.50.
"Right now the market is very stretched," said Youssef
Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners.
It is vulnerable to profit-taking going into the summer
months, with U.S. interest rate hikes one possible catalyst for
a pull-back, he added.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested on Friday that
an interest rate hike in the United States may be around the
corner.
Enbridge Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$52.16, while the
overall energy group was down 0.5 percent.
Some investors may have sold in advance of a meeting on
Thursday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, said Zohny.
U.S. crude futures rose 27 cents to $49.60 a barrel,
although uncertainty ahead of the OPEC meeting was expected to
cap gains.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
mining and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.6 percent to C$21.55 as
gold hit a 3-1/2-month low.
Financials stocks also declined, dipping 0.2 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at
14,086.67. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
Suncor Energy Inc's facilities north of Fort
McMurray, Alberta, are expected to restart partially by the end
of the week, the company said on Sunday, the latest sign that
Canadian oil sands producers are coming back online after a
massive wildfire. Its shares rose 0.3 percent to
C$35.99.
Among other stocks that advanced, communications company Bce
Inc rose 0.4 percent to C$60.73, while convenience
store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc climbed
0.7 percent to C$58.28.
The consumer staples group rose 0.4 percent, while the
telecommunications sector was up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan
Grebler)