* TSX closes up 73.45 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,136.99
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil settled
higher after a U.S. crude draw offset disappointment that some
major producers did not restrain output.
The index broke a string of three straight lower closes,
moving back in sight of a nine-month high reached on Tuesday at
14,172.35. It has rallied more than 22 percent from an almost
3-1/2-year low of 11,531.22 in January.
Oil rose after data showing a weekly drawdown in U.S. crude
stockpiles offset a decision by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries not to set a production ceiling.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 16 cents at $49.17 a
barrel.
"The summer driving season is starting to get rolling here,"
while lower oil production in the U.S. and Canada will also help
reduce a supply overhang, said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager
at Caldwell Securities.
The energy group rose 1.1 percent, led by a 1.7 percent
advance in the shares of Suncor Energy Inc to C$35.96.
The good energy stocks have the balance sheet and capital
expenditure to keep oil production fairly stable and that will
help the bank stocks which recently reported extra provisions
for their oil and gas loans, Kinsey said.
Shares of Bank of Montreal rose 0.4 percent to
C$82.66. The bank said it would acquire Greene Holcomb Fisher, a
U.S.-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, in a push to
strengthen its investment banking business in the United States,
particularly in the Midwest.
Canadian Western Bank reported a 37 percent slump
in second-quarter profit, reflecting a ramp-up in funds set
aside to cover loans to oil and gas companies that have turned
sour amid a prolonged slump in oil prices.
Still, Canadian Western Bank's shares rose 0.5 percent to
C$25.94. The overall financials group also advanced 0.5 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 73.45 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,136.99.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, while spot
gold dipped 0.1 percent.
There are no guarantees a free trade deal between Canada and
the European Union will come into force and a lot of hard work
still needs to be done, Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia
Freeland said.
