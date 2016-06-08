UPDATE 1-Oil edges up as U.S. could be set to issue new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
* TSX down 52.51 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,313.10
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Updates share prices)
OTTAWA, June 8 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday as weakness in the energy sector dragged, offsetting gains by gold mining companies benefiting from higher bullion prices.
Gold miners rose 2.2 percent to a nearly three-week high as the U.S. dollar was hurt by declining expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.
Goldcorp increased 1.3 percent to C$23.38 and Barrick Gold rose 1.5 percent to C$24.40.
The energy group, which accounts for about a third of the weighting of the TSX, retreated from gains earlier in the session to fall 2.2 percent.
Shares of Suncor fell 2.8 percent to C$35.47.
The sector's declines came despite a gain in oil prices as supply disruptions sent U.S. crude prices up 2.3 percent to $51.52 a barrel.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 52.51 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,313.10. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors fell.
The TSX hit a session high of 14,450.91, a level last reached in early August. The index has gained about 6 percent in the last four weeks as oil has rebounded to $50 a barrel.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International dropped 3.2 percent to C$30.46, a day after the company slashed its 2016 outlook.
Shares of retailer Dollarama rose 1.9 percent to C$94.39 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and John Tilak; Editing by W Simon and Steve Orlofsky)
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
TOKYO, Feb 3 Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.