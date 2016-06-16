BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, including losses for financial and energy shares as oil prices fell and mounting risk that Britain will leave the European Union weighed on global stock markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.32 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,877.13, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency