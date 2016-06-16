TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, including losses for financial and energy shares as oil prices fell and mounting risk that Britain will leave the European Union weighed on global stock markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.32 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,877.13, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)