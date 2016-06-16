(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX falls 100.24 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,823.21.

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups slip

TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as financial and energy stocks dragged due to lower oil prices and a dim economic outlook as mounting risk that Britain will leave the European Union weighed on global stock markets.

Meanwhile, gold miners extended recent gains as bullion hit a two-year peak, and the 19 most influential gainers were all materials stocks.

At 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.24 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,823.21.

Nine of its 10 main sectors retreated, with four decliners for every gainer.

The index has fallen more than 4 percent since peaking this month at its highest in 10 months.

The Bank of Canada said economic growth likely stalled in the second quarter due to the impact of Alberta wildfires, while slumping investment spending plans in the energy sector and the possibility that households will suddenly curb their spending due to high debt levels also present risks.

The energy group retreated 2 percent as crude prices hit a three-week low, while financial stocks were off 1 percent.

The two sectors combined account for 56 percent of the index's weight.

The most influential stocks in morning trade included the country's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 1.1 percent to C$76.16, and Canadian National Railway Co , which declined 1.6 percent to C$73.80.

The railway's chief executive told the Globe and Mail newspaper that it may cut spending by as much as C$400 million next year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 0.2 percent to C$37.02. The oil producer sharply raised its cash-flow forecast for the year on Wednesday as it gains from a rally in crude oil prices.

The industrials group fell 0.9 percent.

Gold futures rose 1.9 percent to $1,310.4 an ounce, helping Barrick Gold Corp to advance 4.3 percent to C$27.65 and Goldcorp Inc to add 3.4 percent to C$24.35.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 percent.

Foreign investors bought a net C$15.52 billion ($11.94 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the fourth straight month of relatively significant purchases, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)