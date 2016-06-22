(Adds investor comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's benchmark stock index
edged slightly lower on Wednesday, with energy stocks weighing
as oil fell with a smaller-than-expected U.S. inventory drawdown
and gold miners rose a day before Britain votes on its future in
the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
touched a one-week high during the session, but
slipped back after the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) data.
The index, which has a heavy energy component, ended down
8.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,003.81. Seven of its ten
main industry sectors closed lower.
Gold miners were among the most influential gainers, even as
bullion retreated.
Most of the rest of the index was subdued as investors
paused ahead of Britain's Thursday vote on whether to remain in
or leave the European Union. Polls suggest the outcome is too
close to call.
"Oils were down and the golds were a little bit better, but
overall everyone was treading water," said John Ing, president
of Maison Placements Canada. "That'll probably happen tomorrow
too, until we find out what happened on Friday morning."
"When in doubt, stay out" of the market, Ing said.
Energy stocks fell 1.5 percent overall, including a 2
percent drop in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to
C$38.88 and a 3 percent fall for Cenovus Energy Inc, to
C$18.21.
The weakness in energy stocks also came after Alberta's
energy regulator toughened rules determining if companies are
financially strong enough to buy oil and gas assets, a move some
energy industry players warned on Tuesday could hamper mergers
and acquisition in the province.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.3 percent.
None of the eight other key sectors on the index moved more
than 0.75 percent in either direction.
Canadian retail sales in April rose by 0.9 percent from
March to hit a record C$44.28 billion ($34.59 billion), thanks
largely to higher sales at gasoline stations, Statistics Canada
said.
