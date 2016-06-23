* TSX up 140.29 points, or 1 pct, to 14,144.1

* Index touches highest since June 10 at 14,150.40

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, June 23 Canada's benchmark stock index hit a nearly two-week high on Thursday, led by financial and energy stocks after a series of last-minute opinion polls pointed to Britain staying in the European Union and bookmakers' odds indicated a shift toward the "Remain" camp.

Global equities and oil prices rose with the world watching as Britons voted in a referendum on whether to leave the EU, changing the face of Europe, or to stay.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were Canada's heavyweight banks. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 1.5 percent to C$79.61 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 1.2 percent to C$56.86, while the overall financials group rose 1.2 percent.

Energy stocks rallied 1.8 percent, including a 2.2 percent gain for Suncor Energy Inc to C$35.55.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent at $49.48 a barrel.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 3.1 percent to C$8.90. The smartphone industry pioneer broke even in the first quarter, topping expectations, and forecast a smaller-than-expected annual loss, even as its revenue fell sharply.

Planemaker Bombardier Inc said the Canadian province of Quebec agreed to invest $1 billion in its CSeries aircraft program, which has struggled with years of delays and cost overruns. Its shares rose 1.5 percent to C$1.98.

At 12:07 p.m. EDT (1607 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 140.29 points, or 1 percent, to 14,144.1. It touched its highest since June 10 at 14,150.40.

All ten of the index's main industry groups were higher.

A series of late opinion polls favored Britons voting in Thursday's referendum to stay in the European Union, and bookmakers' odds indicated a further shift toward the "Remain" camp, which boosted sterling.

Canadian equity fund managers say they have raised their exposure to domestic stocks over recent months because of improved confidence in the local market, while keeping a close eye on the risk that would be posed by Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, with the move higher restrained by losses for gold stocks.

Goldcorp Inc fell 2.4 percent to C$22.63 as reduced demand for safe-haven assets weighed on gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent after having hit an earlier two week low. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis, G Crosse)