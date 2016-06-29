(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX rises 156.02 points, or 1.13 percent, to 13,998.71
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups gain
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index rose
more than 1 percent in morning trade on Wednesday as higher oil
prices boosted shares of energy companies and investors bought
back into banks after the initial shock of Britain's vote to
exit the European Union.
At 10:01 a.m. EDT (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.02 points, or 1.13
percent, to 13,998.71.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with healthcare stocks marginally lower, and
advancers outnumbers decliners by more than 13 to 1.
The broad gains echoed moves higher in Asian and European
stock markets as investors bet on central banks going easier on
monetary policy in coming months.
The most influential gainers on the Canadian index included
some of its biggest banks, with Royal Bank of Canada up
0.6 percent to C$76.83 and Bank of Nova Scotia
advancing 0.7 percent to C$64.22.
But Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 3.6
percent to C$96.83 after it said it would buy Chicago-based
PrivateBancorp Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at
about $3.8 billion.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.6 percent overall,
but has still only recovered around half the value lost in the
two days after the Brexit vote.
Energy stocks climbed 1.7 percent as a potential strike in
Norway and falling production in Venezuela supported oil prices
and traders moved money back into the market as the initial
shock of Britain's EU exit vote wore off.
Suncor Energy Inc gained 1.1 percent to C$35.31 and
Canadian Natural Resources added 2 percent to C$39.08.
Canadian National Railway Co advanced 1.2 percent
to C$75.88, and industrials rose 1.3 percent overall.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6 percent. Gold
renewed its post-Brexit gains after a pause on Tuesday.
Empire Co Ltd, owner of the Sobeys supermarket
chain, fell 8.6 percent to C$19.83 after its earnings
disappointed.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)