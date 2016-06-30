(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX down 57 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,979.74
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index heads for 0.7 pct gain in short week; 0.7 pct loss
in June
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy
stocks and financials retreated on data pointing to weak
domestic economic growth.
The index, whose heavy concentration of gold miners helped
limit the selloff in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union last week, is on track for a 0.7 percent gain on
the week and a 0.5 percent loss for the month.
It will be closed on Friday for a national holiday.
Investors pushed the price of bullion to a two-year high
after the Brexit vote, while world stocks are poised for their
worst month since January.
At 9:54 a.m. EDT (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 57 points, or 0.41
percent, at 13,979.74.
There were two decliners for every advancer, and six of the
index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
The most influential weights were its biggest banks, with
Royal Bank of Canada down 0.5 percent to C$76.49,
Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.3 percent at C$55.40, and
Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.8 percent to C$63.29.
The Canadian economy grew 0.1 percent in April from March,
Statistics Canada said, paving the way for a sickly second
quarter on the back of devastation caused by wildfires in
Alberta.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which on
Wednesday said it was buying a U.S. bank, fell 0.9 percent to
C$97.06.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc fell 1.1 percent
to C$42.45 after reporting a 12.13 percent stake in TerraForm
Power Inc, one of the two units of bankrupt solar
company SunEdison Inc.
The financials group lost 0.6 percent.
The energy group retreated 1.1 percent as oil
slipped on rising supplies and lingering concern about the
economic fallout from the Brexit referendum vote.
Superior Plus Corp rose 0.7 percent to C$10.35
after terminating a deal to buy Canexus Corp. Canexus
advanced 4.7 percent to C$1.34.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.4 percent to C$27.32
and Goldcorp Inc gained 0.3 percent to C$24.46.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)