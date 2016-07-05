TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday, as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies, and gold miners and telecom stocks offset the broader declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.85 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,243.02 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)