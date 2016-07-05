(Adds analyst comment, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 39.30 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,219.57
* Three decliners for every two gainers
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday after four days of gains, as slumping oil prices
pulled down energy companies and global jitters weighed while
prompting some gains for yield-paying telecom stocks and gold
miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 39.30 points, or 0.28 percent, at
14,219.57. There were three decliners for every two advancers.
The heavyweight energy group retreated 1.6 percent, as
renewed worries that Britain's exit from the European Union
would slow the global economy pushed oil sharply lower.
"It just ran up so quickly," Ian Nakamoto, director of
research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier, said of recent
gains for Canadian resource stocks. "I don't think it's anything
serious, nor do I think it's a change in direction."
"In general, Canada looks attractive," he added.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas
company, fell 1.4 percent to C$36.18, while pipeline operator
TransCanada Corp gained 1.8 percent to C$60.01.
Telecom companies gained 1.2 percent overall, with the
country's three largest operators among the most influential
gainers as investors sought out relatively stable stocks
offering decent dividend yields.
Telus Corp gained 1.9 percent to C$42.93, BCE Inc
rose 0.9 percent to C$61.73, and Rogers Communications
Inc advanced 1.1 percent to C$53.10.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.3 percent.
Kinross Gold Corp jumped 5.9 percent to C$7.35 and
Franco Nevada Corp gained 2.4 percent to C$101.71, as
bullion pushed higher for a fifth straight session, hitting a
fresh two-year high.
Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, rose 1.5 percent to C$29.12.
First Quantum Minerals fell 4.7 percent to C$9.41,
Teck Resources declined 2.4 percent to C$17.32, and
Potash Corp lost 3.3 percent to C$21.09.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)