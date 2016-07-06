(Adds details from morning trade, data; updates prices)

TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with heavyweight financial stocks pulling back as global growth fears rose and energy shares falling with subdued oil prices.

The index - sensitive to global sentiment due to its high concentration of resource-related issues - took a less severe hit than European indexes as Brexit-related worries resurfaced.

The economic uncertainty bolstered bullion, supporting gold miners.

At 10:28 a.m EDT (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.92 points, or 0.68 percent, to 14,122.65.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with five decliners for every two advancers.

The financials group lost 1.2 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.7 percent to C$54.49 and Royal Bank of Canada off 1.1 percent to C$76.09.

Insurers also fell, with Manulife Financial Corp shedding 3 percent to C$16.63 and Sun Life Financial down 1.9 percent to C$40.70.

The energy group retreated 1 percent, as oil edged lower for a third day on demand worries.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc fell 1 percent to C$54.27, Suncor Energy Inc lost 1 percent to C$36.35, and Canadian Natural Resources slipped 0.8 percent to C$39.91.

The value of Canadian energy exports surged in May even as the industry was coping with a major Alberta wildfire, but improved oil sales were not enough to prevent the second biggest trade deficit on record, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Gold miners again helped to limit overall losses, as investors sought bullion as a haven from risk, pushing the precious metal to its highest level in more than two years.

Barrick Gold Corp added 2.1 percent to C$29.72, Goldcorp Inc advanced 1.1 percent to C$26.27, and Yamana Gold rose 2.7 percent to C$7.60.

Centerra Gold declined 7.3 percent to C$7.51 after agreeing to buy U.S.-based Thompson Creek Metals for around $1.1 billion to expand its operations in North America.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)