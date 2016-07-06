(Adds advisor comment, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 11.49 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,231.06
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's benchmark stock index
eked out a gain on Wednesday, helped by a surge in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, a rebound in oil prices that boosted energy
stocks, and continued strength in gold miners as bullion
extended a run that has pushed it to a two-year high.
Yield-hungry investors also sought out utilities and telecom
shares, while global growth worries weighed on financials and a
tepid domestic economy hurt consumer names.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 11.49 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,231.06.
Six of its 10 main sectors rose.
It had fallen almost 1 percent earlier in the session, as
investors fretted about the impact that Britain's vote to leave
the European Union will have on the global economy.
U.S. indexes gained more, with the Federal Reserve expecting
to hold off on raising U.S. interest rates even as the country's
economy regains steam.
With rates in Canada and elsewhere likely on hold for some
time, investors are buying into defensive stocks that offer
dividends.
"There really are no alternatives, when you are looking for
yield, when you are looking for growth," said Allan Small, a
senior investment advisor at HollisWealth. "These stocks -
utilities, telecoms - they're at 52-week highs because people
are chasing yield."
Utilities gained 1.1 percent on the day, while telecom
stocks were up 0.4 percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped
14.7 percent to C$29.82, its sharpest gain since April 6, after
supportive comments from a distribution partner and positive
results from a clinical study.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp added 3.1 percent to C$30.03 and
Franco Nevada Corp gained 1.5 percent to C$103.24.
Centerra Gold fell 8 percent to C$7.45 after
agreeing to buy U.S.-based Thompson Creek Metals for
around $1.1 billion to expand its operations in North America.
The financials group lost 0.7 percent, with Toronto-Dominion
Bank down 1.1 percent to C$54.83 and Royal Bank of
Canada off 0.4 percent to C$76.61.
Insurers also fell, with Manulife Financial Corp
shedding 1.7 percent to C$16.86 and Sun Life Financial
down 1.8 percent at C$40.75.
The value of Canadian energy exports surged in May even as
the industry was coping with a major Alberta wildfire, but
improved oil sales were not enough to prevent the second-biggest
trade deficit on record, Statistics Canada data showed on
Wednesday.
