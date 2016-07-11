(Adds details throughout, updates prices)

TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, with energy and banking shares both jumping 1 percent and all 10 sectors in positive territory as a string of global developments boosted investor sentiment.

The broad gains were helped by Japan's latest fiscal stimulus and as Britain's ruling Conservatives settled on a leader following last month's vote to leave the European Union. Friday's strong U.S. jobs numbers also lent support.

At 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 131.04 points, or 0.92 percent, at 14,390.88. There were four advancers for every decliner, and 15 issues were at 52-week highs.

The index is less than 60 points shy of the 14,450 level it peaked at in early June, breaching that would put it at its highest since August last year.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index set a record intraday high.

The TSX's financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the index's weight, gained 1 percent.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.1 percent to C$78.20, Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 1 percent to C$55.65, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 1.2 percent to C$64.03.

Insurers also gained, with Manulife Financial up 1.3 percent to C$17.19 and Sun Life Financial rising 1.6 percent to C$41.69. Brookfield Asset Management advanced 1.3 percent to C$44.67.

Gold miners were among the biggest drags on the index, as investors moved out of them and the precious metal itself on the back of Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs data.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 0.9 percent to C$28.83, Goldcorp Inc slipped 0.8 percent to C$25.79, and Franco Nevada Corp fell 1.4 percent to C$101.87.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

The energy group climbed 1.1 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc up 1.3 percent to C$54.55, Suncor Energy Inc adding 0.9 percent to C$36.61, and Canadian Natural Resources rising 1.5 percent to C$40.915.

Deeply discounted prices for heavy crude from the heart of Alberta's oil sands look set to sink further, thanks to hundreds of thousands of barrels of new supply that will have difficulty finding space in crowded pipelines, traders say.

Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, advanced 1.3 percent to C$53.98 after it said it would sell its intellectual property and science business for $3.55 billion.

Meanwhile, shares in Mitel Networks Corp fell 1 percent to C$9.28 after its deal to buy Polycom Inc was thwarted by a rival bid. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)