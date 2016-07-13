(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX rises 37.75 points, or 0.26 percent, to 14,515.42

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups are higher

TORONTO, July 13 TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, extending an 11-month high, as gold miners advanced on a bullion price recovery while energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices.

Gold recovered from its lowest in nearly two weeks, as prospects for further economic stimulus helped to bolster investor appetite.

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates unchanged as prices for oil, a major export, are yet to recover and there are risks to global economic growth after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, according to a Reuters poll.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, up 3.5 percent to C$27.83, Goldcorp Inc which rose 2.5 percent to C$26.02, and Agnico Eagle Mining, which added 4.2 percent to C$73.74.

On the other side of the ledger, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd shares fell 3 percent to C$139.90 after the retailer reappointed Stephen Wetmore as CEO more than 18 months after he left the top job.

Corus Entertainment Inc shed 8.1 percent to C$12.58 after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit.

At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 37.75 points, or 0.26 percent, to 14,515.42. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The heavyweight energy group retreated 0.9 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources down 1.1 percent to C$40.95, Suncor Energy Inc off 0.8 percent to C$36.95, and pipeline operator Enbridge Inc slipping 0.3 percent to C$55.33.

The financials group remain unchanged.

Industrials rose 0.4 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)