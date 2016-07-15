(Adds portfolio manager, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 32.10 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,482.42
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups fall; financials gain
* Index up 1.6 percent for week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday, as a range of miners, energy producers,
telecom and consumer stocks weighed, offsetting gains for its
heavyweight bank stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 32.10 points, or 0.22 percent, at
14,482.42. It gained 1.6 percent over the week, its third
straight week of 1-percent-plus gains.
"Right now we're still floundering around, everyone's
worried," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments. "But eventually people are going to
start saying 'Oh, there is a blue sky, there is a light at the
end of the tunnel'".
Among stocks weighing most heavily on the index were First
Quantum Minerals Ltd, which fell 6.3 percent to C$10.21,
and Detour Gold Corp, down 4.7 percent to C$32.12.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.7 percent.
Energy stocks lost 0.6 percent, with major producer Suncor
Energy Inc down 1.4 percent to C$36.08.
Hutcheon said Canada's resource-based companies will become
more attractive as a recovery in the United States, Canada's
largest trading partner by far, picks up steam.
"There are increasing signs that the U.S. economy is
starting to gain some traction," he said. "It's really what
everyone's been waiting for."
The most influential gainers on the day included some of the
index's biggest banks, with Bank of Nova Scotia up 0.6
percent to C$65.63 and Royal Bank of Canada adding 0.4
percent to C$80.10.
Nine of 10 main sectors were lower, and decliners were
outnumbering advancers by a more than two-to-one ratio.
Shaw Communications Inc fell 1.3 percent to
C$24.86 after reporting disappointing earnings from ongoing
operations.
Shares in its rival Telus Corp fell 1 percent to
C$42.97 after the telecom company said its healthcare unit would
pay an undisclosed sum for an electronic medical records
operation.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Jonathan Oatis)