(Updates prices)

* TSX up 31.82 points, or 0.22 percent, to 14,514.24

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups gain

TORONTO, July 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as banks, some consumer stocks, industrials and materials gained, while energy shares weighed with lower oil prices.

The most influential movers on the index included Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc, which jumped 5.3 percent to C$31.13 after a company it has a licensing agreement with reported positive results for a new drug.

At 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.82 points, or 0.22 percent, to 14,514.24.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the energy group retreating 0.6 percent.

Canadian Natural Resources, the country's largest natural gas producer, declined 1.3 percent to C$40.81.

Pipeline operators fell, with TransCanada Corp down 0.6 percent to C$60.80. Enbridge Inc shed 0.4 percent to C$53.72, while Suncor Energy Inc, the country's largest oil and gas producer, lost 0.5 percent to C$35.91.

Global oil prices fell some 2 percent as traders brushed off an attempted coup in Turkey to focus on bearish fundamentals.

The consumer groups were higher, with discretionary gaining 1.1 percent and staples up 0.1 percent

Restaurant Brands International Inc, which owns Tim Hortons and Burger King, rose 2.9 percent to C$55.58.

Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu declined 3.5 percent to C$19.10 after a class action lawsuit was filed against it by pharmacist-owners.

Healthcare stocks, a small group that Valeant dominates, gained 1.2 percent.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 percent, while industrials rose 0.7 percent, led by Canadian National Railway Co's 0.9 percent advance to C$81.27.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

Advancing issues were outnumbering decliners by a 2-to-1 ratio. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)