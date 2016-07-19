(Adds strategist quotes, details on BlackBerry and consumer
staples group, updates prices)
* TSX ended down 7.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,524.61
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups ended lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index
dipped slightly on Tuesday as oil prices fell and resource
stocks retreated, offsetting gains by consumer and technology
stocks.
The index has rallied more than 25 percent since January,
helped by a partial recovery in oil prices. Last week it reached
an 11-month high of 14,558.12.
"I think it really does come down to oil," said Philip
Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investments,
who expects the recent pullback in oil prices to prove temporary
and the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
index to rise to between 14,750 and 15,000 by the end
of the year.
Oil prices slipped as a rallying U.S. dollar and a global
fuel glut offset forecasts of a ninth straight weekly drop in
U.S. crude stockpiles. U.S. crude oil futures settled 59
cents lower at $44.65 a barrel.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.1 percent to C$35.80, while
the overall energy group declined 0.7 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, dropped 0.8 percent even as
gold edged higher and some base metals reached multi-month
highs.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 4.1 percent to
C$9.98, and Teck Resources Ltd declined 6.0 percent to
C$17.47. Fertilizer company Agrium Inc fell nearly 2
percent to C$122.50.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 7.79 points, or 0.05
percent, at 14,524.61. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended
in negative territory.
Uncertainty related to the U.S. election has become more of
a headwind for the market as the Republican convention takes
place this week, said Petursson.
"Its more noise than any kind of fundamental impact and
therefore it might swing the markets, but I don't think it will
have a lasting effect," he added.
BlackBerry Ltd sought to bolster its security
credentials with a string of small deals, but analysts said the
jury was still out on the success of its turnaround and push
into software. The company's shares fell 0.3
percent to C$8.68.
On the positive side, Open Text Corp rose 3.2
percent to C$80.19 after two analysts raised their price targets
for the software company. The technology sector, which accounts
for less than 3 percent of the index's weight, rose 1.1 percent.
The consumer staples group advanced 0.8 percent, led by a 1
percent gain for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Steve Orlofsky)