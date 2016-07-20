(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close,
adds comments)
* TSX ends up 8.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,533.57
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups gain
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index rose
to an 11-month high, then retraced gains to end barely higher on
Wednesday, with gains for railways and banks offset by sharp
losses among gold miners.
Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped 5.5
percent to C$196.26 after the company said it expects volumes to
improve in the second half, especially in grains.
Its larger rival Canadian National Railway Co added
1.9 percent to C$83.13. The pair helped push the industrials
group up 1.9 percent overall.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 8.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,533.57.
It touched its highest since Aug. 5 at 14,567.35.
"Stock markets around the world are at all time highs and no
one is that excited about it," said James Winckler, research
associate at MacNicol and Associates Asset Management.
"To feel great about the Canadian stock market you need to
see a meaningful turnaround in oil and commodities in general,
and that's going to hinge on a turnaround in global growth,
which I don't believe has occurred," he said.
While eight of the index's 10 main sectors rose and
advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.8-to-1 ratio, losses for
gold miners weighed heavily as gold hit a three-week low.
Barrick Gold Corp slumped 7.4 percent to C$26.00
and Goldcorp Inc fell 5.5 percent to C$23.46.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, fell 3.8 percent.
The energy group rose 0.8 percent as oil turned higher after
weekly U.S. inventory data revealed a slightly
larger-than-anticipated drawdown, while rising supply weighed on
gasoline prices.
Enbridge Inc fell 1.9 percent to C$53.55. The
pipeline operator agreed to pay $177 million in penalties and
improved safety measures in a settlement with the U.S.
government tied to one of the largest inland oil spills in U.S.
history.
Financials rose 0.7 percent, including a 1 percent gain for
Royal Bank of Canada to C$80.72.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc rose 0.8 percent
to C$45.99. The company plans to invest about $1 billion in
Indian distressed assets through a joint venture with the
largest lender in the South Asian nation.
