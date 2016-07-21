(Adds portfolio manager comments and details on index's
performance and wholesale trade data, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 32.26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,565.83
* Index touches highest since Aug. 5, 2015
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 21 Canada's main stock index rose
to an 11-month high on Thursday as mining stocks rallied and
strong earnings reports boosted the shares of Rogers
Communications Inc and Encana Corp.
The index has rallied 12 percent year-to-date, outperforming
Wall Street and many other major markets.
"Canada is actually in OK economic shape relative to other
parts of the world," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at
Avenue Investment Management, who expects fiscal spending to
give the economy an additional boost.
The Liberal government's March budget placed a big bet on
stimulus, including a monthly government payment to Canadian
families that kicked in on Wednesday.
"Relatively speaking the stock market still offers a place
to get a rate of return when there is not much else out there,"
Teich added.
Yields on bonds in many developed markets are at historic
lows after some central banks introduced negative interest
rates.
The ECB held rates at record lows and left the door open to
more policy stimulus, while spot gold rebounded from an
earlier three-week low and rose more than 1 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.1 percent. Barrick Gold
Corp rose 2.8 percent to C$26.72 and Teck Resources
was up 4.1 percent at C$17.96.
Rogers surged 3.9 percent to C$55.51 after posting a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong wireless and
internet subscriber growth.
Encana's shares advanced 3.6 percent to C$10.81 after the
oil and gas producer reported a surprise quarterly profit.
However, the overall energy group dipped 0.2 percent as
crude oil retreated.
U.S. crude oil futures settled $1 lower at $44.75 a barrel
as the market took a closer look at U.S. government data that
showed growing inventories of gasoline and other oil products.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 32.26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,565.83.
It touched its highest since Aug. 5 at 14,596.31.
Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended in positive
territory.
Among the other groups that fell, financials and industrials
both fell 0.3 percent.
Industrials were dragged lower by losses for railroad
stocks. Canadian National Railway Co declined 0.9
percent to C$82.41 after strong gains on Wednesday.
In domestic data, the value of wholesale trade unexpectedly
jumped by 1.8 percent in May from April. It was the biggest
month-on-month advance since April 2015.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette
Baum; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)