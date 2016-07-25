(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX down 77.14 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,523.52
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups are lower
TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, weighed by energy and mining stocks that retreated
along with oil and gold prices.
The most influential weights on the index included its
biggest gold miners and oil and gas producers, with Barrick Gold
Corp down 3.3 percent at C$26.14 and Suncor Energy Inc
falling 1.5 percent to C$35.47.
The energy group retreated 1.6 percent, as crude fell to
two-and-a-half month lows amid worries about a global supply
glut and economic headwinds.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.8 percent.
Gold fell as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan.
The world's major economies pledged at a G20 meeting this
past weekend to use all policy tools available to boost growth.
At 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.14 points, or 0.53
percent, to 14,523.52. The index notched its highest close this
year on Friday.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory and there were three falling stocks for every two
gainers.
The most influential gainers on the index included Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 3 percent
to C$30.92 after a sharp fall in the previous session, and
Rogers Communications Inc, which added 1 percent to
C$57.40.
Utility company TransAlta Corp gained 4.8 percent to
C$6.40.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)