* TSX down 77.14 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,523.52

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups are lower

TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by energy and mining stocks that retreated along with oil and gold prices.

The most influential weights on the index included its biggest gold miners and oil and gas producers, with Barrick Gold Corp down 3.3 percent at C$26.14 and Suncor Energy Inc falling 1.5 percent to C$35.47.

The energy group retreated 1.6 percent, as crude fell to two-and-a-half month lows amid worries about a global supply glut and economic headwinds.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.8 percent.

Gold fell as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan.

The world's major economies pledged at a G20 meeting this past weekend to use all policy tools available to boost growth.

At 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.14 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,523.52. The index notched its highest close this year on Friday.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory and there were three falling stocks for every two gainers.

The most influential gainers on the index included Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 3 percent to C$30.92 after a sharp fall in the previous session, and Rogers Communications Inc, which added 1 percent to C$57.40.

Utility company TransAlta Corp gained 4.8 percent to C$6.40. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)