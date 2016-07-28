(Adds details from earnings reports, updates prices)

TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Thursday as energy stocks mostly gained and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The most influential gainers included Cenovus Energy Inc , which rose 4.2 percent to C$18.23 after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which jumped 9.6 percent to C$11.40.

The energy group climbed 0.5 percent despite a fall in crude oil , while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent.

Teck Resources Ltd, the largest producer of steelmaking coal in North America, gained 6.7 percent to C$20.18 after reporting a surprise quarterly profit as its costs declined.

Pipeline operator TransCanada rose 0.9 percent to C$60 after reporting a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

At 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.27 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,539.27.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The biggest weights included Potash Corp, which fell 5 percent to C$21.44 after cutting its full-year profit forecast and dividend for a second time this year.

Uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 7.6 percent to C$12.96 after reporting a surprise quarterly loss due to weak uranium demand and prices.

Software company Open Text Corp fell 6 percent to C$77.81 after its earnings report. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)