(Adds Valeant, Silver Wheaton details, economic data; updates prices)

* TSX down 103.2 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,479.54

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall, energy off 2 pct

TORONTO, Aug 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with energy stocks slumping 2 percent as fears of an oil supply glut haunted investors, while banks also weighed on sentiment.

The most influential drags included major oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc, which fell 2.8 percent to C$34.15, and pipeline operator Enbridge Inc, which lost 1.7 percent to C$52.81. Cenovus Energy declined 3.4 percent to C$18.05.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shed 6.4 percent to C$27.22, catching up to its U.S.-listed share losses on Monday after pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts said it would exclude a Valeant treatment from insurance coverage.

Canada's stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Oil prices were higher on the day but had not made up for all of Monday's losses as record inventories cap optimism.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.2 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,479.54.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with five decliners for every two advancers.

The energy group retreated 2.1 percent and the financials group slipped 1.1 percent, echoing falls in Europe.

The two sectors combined account for more than half the index's weight.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 1.2 percent to C$78.63, Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 1.1 percent to C$56.28 and Bank of Nova Scotia was off 1.4 percent at C$65.39.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.0 percent.

Prices for gold rose, as last week's soft U.S. growth data tempered expectations for a near-term interest rate hike.

Influential gainers included Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 3.9 percent to C$29.63, and Franco Nevada Corp , which advanced 2.4 percent to C$103.12.

Silver Wheaton advanced 5.4 percent to C$38.42 after signing a $800 million deal to acquire more gold from a copper mine owned by Brazil's Vale.

The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing inched higher in July, data showed, as rising new orders and overall output offset a drag from export orders. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alden Bentley)