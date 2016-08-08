(Adds details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index hit its
highest level in more than a year on Monday as energy stocks
jumped with rising oil prices amid improved risk sentiment.
At 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.08 points, or 0.52
percent, to 14,725.94, its strongest point since July 17 last
year.
The most influential gainers included its biggest energy
companies, with Suncor Energy Inc advancing 1.2 percent
to C$35.45 and Canadian Natural Resources up 1.8
percent to C$41.33. The energy group climbed 1.9 percent
overall.
Oil rose after a report of renewed calls by some OPEC
members to restrain output, but analysts warned the bearish
fundamentals that brought prices to four-month lows last week
still lurked.
The TSX's rise tracked other global stock markets as risk
appetite revived following strong U.S. job figures that
bolstered expectations of faster growth in the world's biggest
economy.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.
Teck Resources gained 5 percent to C$21.97 and
First Quantum Minerals added 3.8 percent to C$11.90.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with more than two advancers for every decliner.
Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc surged 42.9 percent
to C$35.92 after Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy the
operator of the Canadian ski resort for about C$1.39 billion
($1.06 billion).
U.S. crude prices were up 2.5 percent to $42.84 a
barrel, while Brent added 2.2 percent to $45.22.
The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly sank in
June, hurt by a drop in construction intentions for apartment
and condominium buildings in Ontario and British Columbia, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)