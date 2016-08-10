(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,775.04
* Fall ends 5-day win streak; energy and banks lead the fall
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups retreat; materials up 0.8
pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 10 Canada's main stock index on
Wednesday broke a five-day winning streak that had lifted it to
a 13-month high, with heavyweight energy and financial stocks
leading a broad pullback as oil prices fell.
Gains for gold miners helped limit losses, as bullion rose
with a weaker U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at
14,775.04.
Early in the session the index touched its highest point
since mid-June last year, but reversed course after inventory
data dragged down crude prices.
The energy sector lost 0.5 percent, with Cenovus Energy Inc
down 3 percent at C$18.74 and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd off 1 percent at C$40.82.
"If I had to make a prediction for the second half it would
be, given how fast the market has moved from the bottom in
February, you're probably safer to gravitate back to the high
dividend and yield stocks," said Luciano Orengo, a portfolio
manager at Manulife Asset Management.
He was referring to sectors such as telecoms, utilities and
financials, noting that their valuations have risen along with
resource stocks but would suffer less in an overall retreat.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended in negative
territory, with telecoms barely positive. Decliners outnumbered
advancers by a 1.5-to-1 ratio overall.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent, as prices
for a string of metals rose as a weaker U.S. dollar supported.
The most influential gainers included major producer
Goldcorp Inc, up 4.3 percent to C$24.78, and smaller
operator Detour Gold, which gained 3.4 percent to
C$34.53.
Tahoe Resources Inc jumped 5.9 percent to C$21.66
after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it
expects to hit the top end of its silver production target.
Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc slipped
3.1 percent to C$35.75. It surged 25 percent on Tuesday after
the drug maker unveiled a plan to sell assets to pay down debt.
Financial stocks lost 0.3 percent, with insurers leading the
slip. Sun Life Financial Inc was down 1.7 percent at
C$42.02 and Manulife Financial Corp lost 0.8 percent to
C$17.33.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Leslie Adler)