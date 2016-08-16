(Updates prices)

* TSX down 59.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,717.49

TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by some mining and energy companies despite the advance of gold and global oil prices.

At 11:04 a.m EDT (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,717.49, reflecting the decline of U.S. stocks on Wall Street.

Eight of the TSX's main 10 groups were in negative territory.

Among the biggest drivers of the fall were a major gold miner, some of the country's biggest banks and a few major energy companies.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$27.16, while oil and natural gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 0.9 percent to C$41.58.

The financials group slipped 0.4 percent, with Bank of Nova Scotia down 0.6 percent at C$66.43 and Bank of Montreal off 0.7 percent at C$83.44. Financials account for more than a third of the index's weight.

The energy group retreated 0.3 percent, with pipeline operator TransCanada Corp down 1.3 percent to C$61.49 and rival Enbridge Inc slipping 1.3 percent to C$53.26.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4 percent and gold prices traded 0.6 percent higher, paring gains after mixed U.S. economic data muddied the waters on when the U.S. Federal Reserve may move to raise interest rates.

On the stock exchange in Toronto, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

Avigilon Corp, which sells video surveillance cameras, slumped 24.8 percent to C$10.04 after a string of analysts lowered their views on the stock after its quarterly results.

Shares in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc rose 2.6 percent to C$61.65. The convenience store operator is in the lead to acquire U.S.-based CST Brands Inc, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Canadian manufacturing sales rose in June to recover much of the previous month's decline, led by gains in machinery and transportation equipment sales, data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)