* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, dragged lower by some mining and energy companies
despite the advance of gold and global oil prices.
At 11:04 a.m EDT (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.53 points, or 0.4
percent, to 14,717.49, reflecting the decline of U.S. stocks on
Wall Street.
Eight of the TSX's main 10 groups were in negative
territory.
Among the biggest drivers of the fall were a major gold
miner, some of the country's biggest banks and a few major
energy companies.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$27.16,
while oil and natural gas producer Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd lost 0.9 percent to C$41.58.
The financials group slipped 0.4 percent, with Bank of Nova
Scotia down 0.6 percent at C$66.43 and Bank of Montreal
off 0.7 percent at C$83.44. Financials account for more
than a third of the index's weight.
The energy group retreated 0.3 percent, with pipeline
operator TransCanada Corp down 1.3 percent to C$61.49
and rival Enbridge Inc slipping 1.3 percent to C$53.26.
U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4 percent and gold
prices traded 0.6 percent higher, paring gains after
mixed U.S. economic data muddied the waters on when the U.S.
Federal Reserve may move to raise interest rates.
On the stock exchange in Toronto, the materials group, which
includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer
companies, lost 0.6 percent.
Avigilon Corp, which sells video surveillance
cameras, slumped 24.8 percent to C$10.04 after a string of
analysts lowered their views on the stock after its quarterly
results.
Shares in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc rose 2.6
percent to C$61.65. The convenience store operator is in the
lead to acquire U.S.-based CST Brands Inc, according to
two sources familiar with the matter.
Canadian manufacturing sales rose in June to recover much of
the previous month's decline, led by gains in machinery and
transportation equipment sales, data showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)