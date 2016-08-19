(Updates prices)
* TSX up 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,698.40
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index heads for 0.3 pct loss over week
TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada's main stock index was
barely higher on Friday, as gains for bank, consumer and railway
stocks offset declines for miners which fell on weaker metals
prices.
Gold lost ground, snapping a week-long advance after a top
Federal Reserve official joined other policymakers signaling
support for a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months.
Bullion is sensitive to higher interest rates which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as precious
metals, while boosting the dollar in which it is priced.
The most influential weights on the stock index included
Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 0.8 percent to C$26.67.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.
Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd declined 2.5
percent to C$20.56. Silver Wheaton Corp fell 2.1
percent to C$38.27 and First Majestic Silver Corp
declined 3.8 percent to C$20.05.
Spot silver fell 1.5 percent to $19.41 an ounce.
On Thursday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
indicated backing for a U.S. interest rate hike in upcoming
months, following statements by other policymakers with similar
views.
At 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 2.72 points, or 0.02
percent, to 14,698.40.
The heavyweight banking sector rose 0.2 percent, while
industrials rose 0.5 percent.
Waste Connections Inc gained 0.9 percent to
C$100.72 after Fitch affirmed its rating on the company's debt.
The index is on track for a 0.3 percent loss on the week.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.6-to-1.
Canadian National Railway Co gained 0.8 percent to
C$83.23, and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd rose 0.8
percent to C$195.64.
Consumer discretionary stocks rose 0.2 percent, with auto
parts maker Magna International Inc adding 0.8 percent
to C$51.9 and budget chain Dollarama Inc up 1.2 percent
to C$97.07.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)