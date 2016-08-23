(Adds analyst quote and details on gold, telecom and utilities
stocks, updates prices)
* TSX closes up 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,764.77
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 23 Canada's main stock index edged
up to a one-week high on Tuesday as better-than-expected
earnings for Bank of Montreal supported bank stocks, offsetting
losses for the materials group.
Bank of Montreal rose 2.2 percent to C$86.27.
Canada's fourth largest bank reported quarterly results which
beat analysts' expectations, benefiting from strength in its
commercial banking and capital markets businesses.
BMO's earnings made the market optimistic about the earnings
of other banks that are due to report, said Paul Hand, managing
director at RBC Capital Markets.
Gains for bank stocks helped drive the financials group 0.8
percent higher, while the energy group firmed 0.1 percent as oil
rallied.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 69 cents at $48.10
a barrel after Reuters reported that Iran was sending positive
signals that it may support joint OPEC action to prop up the
market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,764.77.
It touched its highest since Aug. 15 at 14,796.56.
If Canada's other major banks can also beat expectations and
if oil can remain in the "high ($)40s," then the market can set
new highs for the year, Hand said.
"The longer-term trend sure feels like it's up at the
moment," he added.
Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
Fertilizer producer Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.
rose 2.7 percent to C$21.63.
Still, the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, fell 1.1 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.8 percent to C$25.93,
while Goldcorp Inc was down 1.8 percent at C$22.82.
Spot gold was little changed as markets shifted focus
from hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve official over the
weekend to a meeting of global central bankers this week,
awaiting further guidance on U.S. interest rates.
The telecommunications group fell 0.4 percent, while
utilities declined 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jonathan Oatis)