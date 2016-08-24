(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)
* TSX down 40.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,724
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups lower
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as lower metal and oil prices weighed on resource
stocks, offsetting gains for financials after Royal Bank of
Canada reported better-than-expected earnings.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.9 percent.
Copper prices fell to eight-week lows as rising inventories
in Asian warehouses fueled fears about weaker demand to come in
top consumer China, while spot gold fell 0.9 percent
ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
Friday which will be closely watched for further clues on U.S.
interest rate policy.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.7 percent to C$24.46,
while Silver Wheaton was down nearly 5 percent at C$34.99.
Energy stocks dipped 0.1 percent as oil fell.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent to $47.59 a
barrel as data pointing to a potential build in domestic crude
stockpiles offset speculation of an output freeze by major oil
producers.
At 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.77 points, or 0.28
percent, to 14,724.
On Tuesday, the index had touched a one-week high at
14,796.56.
Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower on
Wednesday, including a 0.3 percent dip in telecommunication
stocks.
Financials rose 0.4 percent, led by banks stocks after
forecast-beating earnings from Bank of Montreal on
Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday.
Royal Bank of Canada reported slightly higher-than-expected
quarterly results after rising oil prices allowed it to set
aside less money to cover energy companies' bad loans.
Its shares rose 0.1 percent to C$82.31, while Bank of Nova
Scotia gained 1.2 percent to C$68.13.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)