* TSX ends up 42.13 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,682.01
* Half of TSX's 10 main groups gain, half fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday, but by less than its U.S. peers, as investors bet on
rate hikes sooner south of the border and lower oil prices
weighed on the commodity-rich TSX.
Financial stocks were among the most influential gainers on
the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
as investors took signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers
including Chair Janet Yellen as evidence of economic resilience
in Canada's main trading partner.
The Canadian index closed up 42.13 points, or 0.29 percent,
at 14,682.01, while two of the three main U.S. indexes gained
more than half a percent. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields
also rose
With the Canadian central bank more likely to cut or hold as
the Fed preps for a hike, high-yielding Canadian stocks may stay
in vogue, said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward
Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
"To the extent that rates remain low for longer
domestically, that could make those higher-yielding sectors
attractive to investors for perhaps longer than will be the case
in the States," he said, highlighting utilities and to lesser
degree telecom companies.
BCE Inc, the country's largest telecom company,
rose 1 percent to C$62.25.
The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the
index's weight, lost 0.2 percent as oil prices fell due to high
output from Middle Eastern producers and a stronger U.S. dollar,
in which the commodity is priced.
Suncor Energy, the country's largest producer,
retreated 0.9 percent to C$36.14.
Pipeline companies also lost ground, with Enbridge Inc
down 0.8 percent at C$51.56 and Pembina Pipeline Corp
off 0.3 percent at C$39.56.
U.S. crude prices settled down 1.4 percent at $46.98.
Half of the index's 10 main groups ended higher, with
advancers and decliners almost equally split overall.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.3 percent to C$58.06,
and Brookfield Asset Management Inc gained 1.4 percent
to C$44.39.
The heavyweight financial sector, up 0.5 percent overall,
produced a string of encouraging bank earnings reports last
week.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.2 percent.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped 14.4 percent to C$1.91
after it said it planned to hire an investment bank to review
expressions of interest the company and its projects have
received.
Teck Resources Ltd rose 8 percent to C$22.41.
Major gold miners also pushed the sector higher even as
prices of the metal slid to a nearly five-week low.
