* TSX ends up 85.96 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,683.91
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks after weak U.S.
manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve
interest hikes.
Gold rebounded from a two-month low as the U.S. dollar
fell on manufacturing data that raised doubts about the
economy's strength.
"Sloppy data" reduces expectations for a Fed rate hike in
September, said Diana Avigdor, portfolio manager and head of
trading at Barometer Capital Management.
U.S. jobs data is due on Friday, which may offer clues on
the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
Gold miners gained after losing significant ground in
August, with Barrick Gold adding 4.6 percent to
C$23.31.
The global gold mining sub-sector had lost some 20
percent of its value in August, while spot gold was down
around 3 percent over the same period.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 85.96 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,683.91.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
Indicators for the stock market are positive, including data
that is not too hot and not too cold, investor ownership of
equities that is low and cash levels that are high, Avigdor
said.
The TSX has rebounded 27 percent from a 3-year low in
January and is trading just below a 13-month peak reached in the
middle of August.
Dollarama Inc was among the most influential movers
on the index after it reported a higher-than-expected profit.
Shares of the dollar store operator rose 4.4 percent to
C$101.10.
Investors cheered the expansion of Tim Hortons into Britain.
The coffee and doughnut chain's owner Restaurant Brands
International Inc was up 1.9 percent at C$63.52.
Shares in Canadian Western Bank gained 0.3 percent
to C$26.40 despite a drop in third-quarter earnings, while the
overall financials group firmed 0.1 percent.
Energy dipped 0.1 percent as oil fell. U.S. crude oil
futures settled $1.54 lower at $43.16 a barrel, pressured
by supply glut worries.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3 percent.
Potash Corp fell 1.8 percent to C$23.33 after two
days of gains tied to the announcement of merger talks between
it and Agrium Inc. Farmers plan to pressure regulators
to protect their interests in any deal.
Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp declined 2.5
percent to C$15.41 after a hedge fund disclosed a short position
in the stock.
