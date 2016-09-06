* TSX down 14.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 14,781.2
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's main stock index dipped
on Tuesday as losses for the financial and industrial groups
offset gains for mining stocks, while news of an acquisition
boosted shares of the country's largest pipeline company.
Enbridge Inc gained 3.7 percent to C$55.23 after
saying it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock
deal valued at about C$37 billion to create the largest North
American energy infrastructure company.
Energy stocks were little changed overall as oil dipped.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.1 percent at $44.40 a
barrel.
The financials group fell 0.6 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank
declined 0.8 percent to C$58.31, while Brookfield Asset
Management Inc was down 1.6 percent at C$43.93.
Industrials declined 0.8 percent, including losses for
railroad stocks.
At 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.5 points, or 0.1
percent, to 14,781.20.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
The index was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.
It gained 1.1 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since
mid-July.
Bombardier Inc tumbled 5.2 percent to C$2.01 after
the company more than halved its CSeries aircraft delivery
forecast for the year.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 percent to C$24.25,
while spot gold gained 1 percent as the dollar
weakened on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise
U.S. interest rates at its September policy meeting.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)