* TSX ends down 248.04 points, or 1.70 percent, at 14,349.10
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Energy stocks slump 3.3 pct as crude demand outlook
darkens
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index fell
to its lowest close in more than two months on Tuesday as
slumping oil prices weighed on energy shares and heavyweight
banking and mining stocks also lost ground amid a broad retreat.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 248.04 points, or 1.70 percent, at
14,349.10, with eight stocks falling for every one that gained.
"Obviously we're in a risk-off type mentality in the market,
all sectors have sold off," said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager
at Nicola Wealth Management.
The energy group lost 3.3 percent as oil prices slid on
gloomy outlooks for crude consumption, with pipeline company
Enbridge Inc falling 3.2 percent to C$56.94 and
producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd off 3.8 percent
to C$38.80.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday said a
sharp slowdown in global oil demand growth, coupled with
ballooning inventories and rising supply, means the crude market
will be over supplied at least through the first six months of
2017.
That followed a surprisingly bearish outlook from OPEC on
Monday.
Industrials fell 1 percent, while the materials group, which
includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, lost 2.9 percent.
Agrium Inc and Potash Corp posted a second
straight day of losses after the pair agreed to combine to
navigate a severe industry slump by boosting efficiency and
cutting costs, with the new company's potential pricing power
likely to attract tough regulatory scrutiny.
Agrium fell 3.6 percent at C$116.67 and Potash Corp lost 2.6
percent to C$21.27.
The financials group fell 0.9 percent, with Toronto-Dominion
Bank down 1.1 percent to C$57.33 and Bank of Nova Scotia
declining 1.4 percent to C$68.64.
Nicola's Jang said that while investors debate whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve will decide to hold or raise historically
low interest rates next week, Japan's central bank is of more
relevance for those accustomed to seeking yield in equities.
"What's driving the markets is actually Japan," he said,
suggesting the Fed will wait to raise rates later this year.
"Japan is leading the global experiment in monetary policy."
The Bank of Japan plans to make its controversial negative
interest rate policy the centerpiece of future monetary easing,
promising to weigh further cuts as expansions to asset buying
near their effective limit, the Nikkei newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
