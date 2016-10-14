(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)

* TSX up 65.83 points, or 0.45 percent, to 14,709.54

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets.

At 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.83 points, or 0.45 percent, to 14,709.54. It was on track for a 1 percent gain on the week.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three advancers for every decliner.

Teck Resources Ltd rebounded 3.3 percent to C$24.70 after falling on Thursday with weak Chinese data.

September producer prices in China unexpectedly rose for the first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation also beat expectations, easing some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

The country's biggest banks and energy companies featured among its most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7 percent to C$83.15 and Suncor Energy Inc advancing 0.8 percent to C$37.88.

The energy group climbed 0.6 percent, as U.S. oil prices made slight gains.

The financials group gained 0.6 percent, helped by better-than-expected results from two U.S. banks, while industrials rose 0.7 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent, as gold prices fell and copper prices hit a one-month low.

Goldcorp Inc declined 1.9 percent to C$19.03 and Kinross Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$4.86.

Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 0.8 percent in September from August, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

A proposed free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union is at risk after a Belgian region voted against it.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)