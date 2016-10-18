(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 86.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,682.57
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, led by gains for natural resource stocks in a broad
rally after strong manufacturing data presented further evidence
of a third-quarter economic rebound.
Teck Resources advanced 3.6 percent to C$26.49,
touching its highest since mid-2014, after several banks upped
their price targets and outlooks for the stock on Monday.
The most influential gainers on the index also included
Barrick Gold Corp, up 2.5 percent to C$21.39, and
pipeline company TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.2
percent to C$61.86.
At 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.05 points, or 0.59
percent, at 14,682.57. Advancers outnumbered decliners by almost
5-to-1.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with only consumer discretionary stocks lagging.
Amaya Inc fell 7 percent to C$18.91 after the
online gambling company said it had abandoned merger talks with
Britain's William Hill.
Canadian manufacturing sales in August jumped much more than
expected on widespread strength, reinforcing expectations that
broad economic growth rebounded in the third quarter.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, even as oil prices
moved sideways.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.
OceanaGold Corp's Toronto-listed stock advanced 6.6
percent to C$4.03 after the Australian miner provided an update
on its Philippines operations.
The financials group gained 0.5 percent and industrials rose
0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)