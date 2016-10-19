(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 35.7 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,787.95

* Almost three gainers for every declining stock

TORONTO, Oct 19 Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as rising commodity prices helped energy and gold mining stocks push higher while railway stocks lagged.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd declined 2.3 percent to C$196.59 after the country's No.2 railroad operator reported a 9.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, due mainly to a delayed grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.

Its rival Canadian National declined 0.9 percent to C$87.03, and the industrials fell 0.7 percent overall.

The most influential gainers on the index included Goldcorp Inc, which rose 3.1 percent to C$20.09, and Barrick Gold Corp, up 2.4 percent to C$21.98.

Gold prices rose and the U.S. dollar weakened amid uncertainty around the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.

At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.7 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,787.95. There were almost three advancers for every decliner.

Canada's central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady in a rate decision due at 10 a.m. that also will include an update to the Bank of Canada's economic forecasts.

The energy group climbed 1.1 percent, as oil prices were boosted by evidence of declining production in China and falling U.S. inventories, while an upbeat OPEC statement on its planned output cut also supported the market.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.8 percent to C$38.26 and Encana Corp added 1.5 percent to C$14.83.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $51.15 a barrel, while Brent added 1.3 percent to $52.35.

Gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,270.8 an ounce. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)