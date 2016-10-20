(Updates prices)
* TSX down 7.16 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,833.33
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index
steadied on Thursday after hitting a near 16-month high the
previous day as gains in financial stocks helped offset mining
stocks weighed by a pullback in gold prices.
Most of the index's 10 main sectors were little changed, with
the small healthcare group notching the largest gain at 0.7
percent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
advanced 1.1 percent to C$29.28.
At 10:27 a.m. EDT (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.16 points, or 0.05
percent, to 14,833.33.
The financials and industrials groups each gained 0.2
percent. The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.
Bank of Montreal rose 0.4 percent to C$85.61, and
National Bank of Canada gained 0.5 percent to C$46.50.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$22.17, as
gold prices turned lower after three days of gains.
The energy group slipped as oil slipped back after a strong
rally, although several smaller companies in the group gained
after reporting quarterly earnings.
Altagas Ltd advanced 3.2 percent to C$34.59 after
posting strong quarterly earnings.
Mullen Group Ltd gained 4.7 percent to C$17.75. The
supplier of trucking and logistics to Canada's oil and natural
gas industry reported quarterly earnings after the bell on
Wednesday.
Suncor Energy Inc was among the most influential
gainers, up 0.7 percent to C$38.66.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, while decliners outnumbers gainers by 1.3-to-1
overall.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.9 percent to $50.61 a
barrel, while Brent lost 2.0 percent to $51.63.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)