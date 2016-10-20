(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 7.43 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,847.92
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index inched
higher on Thursday after hitting a near 16-month peak the
previous day, as modest gains in heavyweight gold mining and
banking stocks helped offset weakness among consumer and
industrial names.
The energy sector also provided a lift, despite oil prices
falling on the day, as investors bid up some shares in light of
a broader push higher for crude.
"This is a fairly important change with the price of oil
through $50 (a barrel) and looking like it's probably going to
hold," said Paul Taylor, an investment strategist for BMO Harris
Private Banking.
Suncor Energy Inc was among the most influential
gainers, up 1 percent to C$38.77.
Altagas Ltd advanced 4.3 percent to C$34.96 after
posting strong quarterly earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 7.43 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,847.92.
It has not closed that high since June 25, 2015.
Goldcorp Inc gained 1.2 percent to C$20.35 and
Kinross Gold Corp added 3 percent to C$5.18, even as gold
prices eased after three days of gains.
BMO's Taylor said money is starting to move out of sectors
such as utilities and telecoms, while fears about the health of
the Canadian economy weigh on consumer names.
The Bank of Canada cut its growth forecast on Wednesday and
said it actively discussed adding more monetary stimulus to
speed up the nation's economic recovery.
"There is still a lot of concern at the overall pace of
growth as we go forward, and we still have some structural
issues here in Canada and the consumer is heavily implicated,"
Taylor said.
Gildan Activewear Inc lost 2.5 percent to C$34.64
after a bank cut its target price on the company's stock.
Half of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with the
financials group gaining 0.2 percent. The materials group, which
includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, rose 0.5 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.5 percent to C$59.37
and Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.3 percent at C$83.93.
(Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)