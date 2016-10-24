(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout, updates prices)

* TSX down 48.27 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,890.77

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower

TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and as Restaurant Brands International Inc declined after reporting quarterly earnings.

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons reported a second straight quarter of decline in comparable sales at Burger King in the United States and Canada. Restaurant Brands International shares fell 3.3 percent to C$60.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and TD Ameritrade are buying Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that would combine two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, the companies said. Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.5 percent to C$60.30.

The biggest drags on the index included some of the country's major energy pipeline companies. Enbridge Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$58.00 and TransCanada Corp declined 1.6 percent to C$61.82.

The overall energy group declined 0.4 percent as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.3 percent to $50.17 a barrel as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production.

At 10:56AM EDT (1456 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 48.27 points, or 0.32 percent, to 14,890.77.

Last week, the index rose 2.4 percent, while Friday's close was the highest in 16 months.

Losses for the index came despite encouraging domestic data. The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 percent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 percent.

Barrick Gold fell 2.4 percent to C$22.03, while spot gold was down 0.3 percent as the U.S. dollar reached a nearly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies.

Among groups that gained ground, heavily weighed financials firmed 0.1 percent, while consumer staples rose 0.5 percent and information technology was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)