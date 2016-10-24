TORONTO Oct 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on the shares of energy and mining companies, offsetting gains for financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,923.01. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Richard Chang)