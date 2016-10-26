(Adds details on individual stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 52.93 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,817.70
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups up; energy off 1.4 pct
TORONTO, Oct 26 Canada's main stock index fell
in morning trade on Wednesday as energy shares followed oil
prices lower, a small financial technology company plunged after
its earnings missed expectations, and the country's largest
railway posted a fall in revenue.
The energy group retreated 1.4 percent, with oil back below
$50 a barrel as U.S. inventories rose and more doubts emerged
about OPEC's ability to strike an effective deal to cut
production next month.
Canadian National Railway Co declined 2.7 percent
to C$85.3 after it said quarterly revenue fell as it moved lower
volumes of crude oil, coal and fracking sand.
The industrials group lost 1 percent overall, while the
technology group slipped 2.3 percent, with financial technology
company DH Corp slumping 38 percent to C$17.79 after its
earnings missed expectations and several banks slashed their
views on the company.
At 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.93 points, or 0.36
percent, at 14,817.70.
While six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, decliners outnumbered advancers by 1.7-to-1 overall.
On the positive side, the financials group gained 0.2
percent, with insurer Sun Life Financial Inc up 1
percent to C$44.39 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.2
percent to C$60.44.
Potash Corp rose 1.6 percent to C$22.57, and Agrium
Inc advanced 1.1 percent to C$125.1.
But the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.9 percent to $49.03 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1 percent to $49.74.
Gold futures were flat at $1,272 an ounce.
A planned EU-Canada summit to sign a free trade deal was
still possible on Thursday, European Council President Donald
Tusk said on Wednesday, as Belgian politicians entered a second
day of talks on the future of the pact.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)