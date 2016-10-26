(Adds equity analyst comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,807.56
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy off 0.8
percent
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 26 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as energy shares followed oil prices lower, a small
financial technology company plunged after missing earnings
expectations, and Canadian National Railway Co weighed
after its revenue dipped.
The country's largest railway shed 3.8 percent to C$84.30
after its quarterly revenue fell as it moved lower volumes of
crude oil, coal and fracking sand.
The industrials group lost 1.4 percent overall, while the
technology group shed 2.9 percent, with financial technology
company DH Corp slumping 43.4 percent to C$16.25 after
its earnings missed expectations and several banks slashed their
views on the company.
The heavyweight energy group lost 0.8 percent, with oil
back below $50 a barrel as more doubts emerged
about OPEC's ability to strike an effective deal to cut
production next month.
"The stocks have had a hefty run, so it's not surprising
when you see some concerns around OPEC coming together and then
the National Energy Board making some comment, both of those put
a negative view on the outlook, at least in the near term," said
Brian Pow, equity analyst at Acumen Capital Partners in Calgary.
Canada's National Energy Board downgraded its long-term
crude oil supply forecast on Wednesday, saying the country would
produce around 400,000 barrels per day less oil in 2040 than
previously estimated.
Pow said news that aboriginal and environmental groups plan
to file lawsuits to overturn the government permit for a
controversial $27 billion liquefied natural gas project in
British Columbia also weighed on sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at
14,807.56. It has lost more than 150 points since hitting a near
16-month high on Monday.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory. Decliners outnumbered advancers by 2 to 1.
On the positive side, the financials group gained 0.4
percent, with insurer Sun Life Financial Inc up 1.8
percent to C$44.75 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.5
percent to C$60.63.
Belgian politicians struggled on Wednesday to agree
additions to a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement and keep
alive a deal backed by all 27 other EU governments but rejected
by the French-speaking south of Belgium.
