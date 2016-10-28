(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

TORONTO, Oct 28 Canada's main stock index see-sawed in morning trade on Friday, boosted by miners of gold and other metals but weighed by a retreat in banking stocks and oil-related weakness among energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 0.6 percent loss on the week, after ending last week at a 16-month high.

At 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), the index was up 17.26 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,851.01.

The most influential gainer on the index was Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 1.1 percent to C$22.80. The world's biggest gold miner is in talks with two Chinese companies about potential deals involving some of its South American operations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent.

Heavyweight bank stocks fell, with Bank of Montreal down 0.5 percent to C$85.65 after announcing a shakeup of its senior management team.

Colliers International Group Inc fell 11.3 percent to C$47.015 after the commercial real estate company's quarterly profit and revenue missed expectations.

The financials and energy groups each slipped 0.3 percent. Together, the two sectors account for more than half of the index's weight.

Imperial Oil Ltd declined 1.7 percent to C$44.12, even as its quarterly profit beat on lower costs.

Industrials rose 0.5 percent. Trucking and logistics company Transforce Inc advanced 6.9 percent to C$29.03 after it said it would buy the truckload operations of XPO Logistics Inc .

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three gainers for every two retreating issues.

Oil prices slipped below $50 a barrel and were set for the biggest weekly losses in six weeks over doubts about whether producers will be able to agree on an output cut big enough to curb a global glut that has weighed on markets for two years.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.4 percent to $49.52 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.4 percent to $50.29.

Gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,273.1 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 0.8 percent to $4,829.5 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)