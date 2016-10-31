(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 2.95 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,788.24

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher; energy drags

TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Monday as gains across a range of sectors offset weakness among energy stocks as oil prices fell.

The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc , which fell 1.1 percent to C$40.83, and Cenovus Energy Inc fell 0.9 percent to C$19.85.

The energy group retreated 0.8 percent, with oil prices sliding after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output to prop up prices, suggesting they want the oil producing group to solve its differences first.

At 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 2.95 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,788.24.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, although advancers only barely outnumbered decliners.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.3 percent to C$60.7 and Royal Bank of Canada adding 0.2 percent to C$83.88.

Also among the most influential gainers was Canadian National Railway Co, which rose 0.2 percent to C$84.63, and Barrick Gold Corp, up 0.9 percent to C$23.09.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent at $47.89 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.9 percent to $48.75.

Gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,272.2 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.1 percent to $4,850 a tonne.

Canadian producer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September from August, pushed up by higher prices for energy and petroleum products as well as motorized vehicles, Statistics Canada said.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)