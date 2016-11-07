(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 113.08 points, or 0.78 percent, at 14,622.33
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Nov 7 Canada's main stock index rose on
Monday, helped by energy stocks and banks as oil prices gained
and the FBI cleared U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing over emails just ahead of the U.S.
election.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with the materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, falling 1.7
percent.
Gold miners weighed heavily as bullion retreated on the news
about Clinton, which is seen helping her in a tight race for the
White House against Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Clinton is viewed by markets as a status quo candidate with
more predictable policies than her Republican rival Donald
Trump, a political novice. News favoring Clinton's presidential
bid generally boosts global risk appetite.
The election is on Tuesday and the final result will be
known on Wednesday.
At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.08 points, or 0.78
percent, at 14,622.33. Advancers were outnumbering decliners by
more than 3-to-1.
The heavyweight financials group gained 1.1 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.1 percent to C$60.35 and
Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 1.3 percent to C$71.91.
Other influential gainers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 1.8 percent to C$39.84, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 1
percent to C$40.53. The energy group climbed 1.7 percent.
Oil rose more than 1 percent, boosted by a commitment from
OPEC to stick to a deal to cut output, although prices remained
more than $7 below last month's high due to persistent doubts
over the feasibility of the group's plan.
Magna International Inc gained 1.6 percent to
C$121.75 after reaching a new tentative agreement with a union
at one of the auto parts maker's plants after a short strike.
Air Canada jumped 7.1 percent to C$12.79 after the country's
largest airline reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
and forecast lower costs for the current quarter.
Gold futures fell 1.4 percent to $1,285.6 an ounce.
Barrick Gold fell 5.4 percent to C$23.17 and
Goldcorp Inc declined 4.1 percent to C$19.67.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)