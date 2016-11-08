* TSX ends up 4.39 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,656.84
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main share index edged
higher on Tuesday as gains for materials and financials shares
offset a sharp drop in a major drugmaker while investors braced
for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential
elections in history.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, and the
heavyweight financial sector firmed 0.2 percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc slumped
21.9 percent to C$19.92 after the drugmaker cut guidance for the
year and warned that 2017 could be even more challenging as some
products face new competition.
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc rose 3.8
percent to C$22.76 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped
8.4 percent to C$13.66.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 4.39 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,656.84.
Six of the index's 10 main groups ended in positive territory.
The index posted its biggest gain in nearly three weeks on
Monday, helped by an announcement by the FBI on Sunday that it
had not changed its conclusion that Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton should not be charged over her use of
a private email server.
The former U.S. Secretary of State, seen by investors as
offering greater certainty and stability, has a 90 percent
chance of defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump, according
to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll released on
Monday, one day before Americans voted in the election.
"On the surface it looks like the market is just waiting to
see election results tonight, but there is quite a bit going on
underneath that in Canada," said Ian Scott, equity analyst,
Manulife Asset Management.
On Tuesday, the utilities sector fell 0.6 percent and
telecom rose less than 0.1 percent as bond yields rose.
Those sectors have benefited from a low interest rate
environment, so any monetary policy tightening hurts them, Scott
said.
The energy group retreated 0.3 percent as oil prices ended
little changed. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 9 cents
at 44.98 a barrel.
Industrials fell 0.2 percent, including losses for railroad
stocks.
The value of Canadian building permits fell by the most in
eight months in September, driven by a decline in construction
intentions for commercial buildings, though residential plans
rose, data from Statistics Canada showed.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao
and Alan Crosby)