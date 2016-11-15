(Adds portfolio manager quotes; updates prices)
* TSX closes up 157.65 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,756.10
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 15 Canada's benchmark stock index
on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September, led by
energy as oil jumped, while gold miners and defensive stocks
pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain
outlook for U.S. economic policy.
Expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will cut
taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted
assets including the U.S. dollar, bank stocks and
industrial metals, and driven bond yields
higher.
"The uncertainty that Trump brings to the picture meant that
your most frothy asset class sells off and that for the longest
time has been rates," said Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola
Wealth Management.
However, some sectors that benefit most from a low interest
rate environment, including utilities, telecoms and consumer
staples recovered some lost ground as the market reassessed the
ease with which Trump will be able to deliver on his policies.
"People look at the policies and say that it is going to be
hard ... to get infrastructure spending to the amount that Trump
wants, it is going to be hard to come up with healthcare
reform," Jang said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 157.65 points, or 1.08 percent, at
14,756.10. It was the index's biggest percentage gain since
Sept. 28.
The most influential gainers included its biggest energy
producers, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 3.9 percent to
C$41.34 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advancing
2.3 percent to C$42.74.
The energy group climbed 3.4 percent as oil prices bounced
back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree
this month to cut production to reduce a persistent glut.
U.S. crude prices settled $2.49 higher at $45.81 a
barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.8 percent as gold
rebounded from a three-day losing streak while investors
sought more detail on the economic policies of Trump.
Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
rose 3.2 percent to C$24.55. Its chief executive said it has
received offers for some core assets.
The financials group was the lone sector to decline. It fell
0.3 percent as a push higher in global bond yields lost some
momentum, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.8 percent to
C$62.40.
Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 0.4
percent to C$23.06 after four days of sharp gains took the stock
to its highest since August 2015.
