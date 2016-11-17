(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 77.90 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,811.12
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index gained
on Thursday in a broad rally led by heavyweight resource and
financial stocks, as crude prices rose and the country's largest
oil and gas company forecast higher production and lower costs
in 2017.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.6 percent to C$41.25 after
it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 percent
next year and spending to fall by more than C$1 billion ($746
million).
The overall energy group climbed 0.7 percent, with oil
prices boosted by Saudi optimism that OPEC will be able to reach
a deal to curb output later this month.
At 10:26 a.m. EDT (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.90 points, or 0.53
percent, at 14,811.12.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with four advancers for every decliner.
Offsetting the gains, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc shares fell 6.4 percent to C$22.49 after two former
executives were arrested on charges related to an investigation
into the drugmaker's ties to a specialty pharmacy company.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent, while
industrials rose 0.3 percent.
Bombardier Inc shares advanced 1.6 percent to
C$1.94 after the plane and train maker moved to raise funds to
refinance some debt.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.5 percent, with
Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7 percent at C$86.63. and Bank
of Nova Scotia adding 0.9 percent to C$71.27.
Great Canadian Gaming Corp fell 8.8 percent to
C$23.40 after the company said an insider plans to sell a large
stake.
Foreigners bought C$11.77 billion ($8.78 billion) worth of
Canadian securities in September, setting a new record for
investment for the first nine months of the year, Statistics
Canada said.
