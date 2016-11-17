(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on Agnico Eagle,
updates prices)
* TSX ends up 92.87 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,826.09
* Index posts its highest close since Oct. 27
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday to its highest close in three weeks as Canadian
banks tracked gains for their U.S. counterparts on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.
Bond yields resumed their march higher since last week's
U.S. election as Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in congressional
testimony that the election of Donald Trump as president has
done nothing to change the Federal Reserve's plans for a rate
increase "relatively soon."
Shares of banks have benefited from the move higher in bond
yields, which improves their net interest margins.
"We're being led higher by the banks, very strong moves by
the Canadian banks that are following their U.S. brothers up
higher," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 percent to C$86.83 and
Bank of Nova Scotia added 1.4 percent to C$71.63, while
the overall financials group gained 0.9 percent.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.5 percent to C$41.22 after
it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 percent
next year and spending to fall by more than C$1 billion.
But the overall energy group dipped 0.1 percent as oil fell.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 15 cents lower at
$45.42 a barrel as a stronger U.S. dollar outweighed
expectations of an OPEC deal to limit production.
Industrials advanced 1.2 percent, led by gains for railroad
stocks, while the consumer discretionary group climbed 1.3
percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 92.87 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,826.09,
its highest close since Oct. 27.
"For us to get sustainable higher levels on the Toronto
market and to finally make all-time highs like the U.S. is
making we will need to see a couple of things. We'll need to see
oil prices be significantly higher, we'll need to see Canadian
banks regain their glory and the market finally rewarding them
for the earnings growth that they have and will have going
forward," Schwartz said.
Along with energy just one other group of the index's 10
main groups ended lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 2.9 percent to C$57.77,
while spot gold fell to a 5-1/2-month low.
(Additionial reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and James Dalgleish)