By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, closing out a strong week with boosts from energy and
banking stocks as oil prices moved higher and investors reacted
to rising bond yields.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 37.94 points, or 0.26 percent, at
14,864.03, with the energy group finishing up 1.1 percent and
financial stocks adding 0.6 percent.
"Banks look like they are trading at average valuations, but
if you believe that the yield curve is going to steepen and
rates are going to go up you'd expect a pick up in their
earnings," said Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First
Asset Investment Management Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.8 percent to C$63.27
and Royal Bank of Canada added 0.5 percent to C$82.27.
Goswami said that strong overall revenue and earnings growth
so far in the third quarter, along with some improvement in
economic data, suggested the index could push higher from here.
It gained 2.1 percent on the week.
The most influential gainers on the day included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 1.4 percent to C$41.81, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 1.7 percent at
C$43.09. Encana Corp advanced 3.1 percent to C$15.78.
The Canadian energy industry is expected to broadly benefit
from the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, who has said he would
approve the Keystone XL pipeline that would give Canadian crude
better access to U.S. markets.
Oil prices settled higher on the day and gained 5 percent on
the week after four weekly falls, buoyed by renewed hopes that
OPEC will find a way to cap production at the end of the month.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent as copper fell
sharply and gold hit its lowest since May.
Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was among the
heaviest weights, down 2.1 percent to C$30.80, while Kinross
Gold Corp fell 4.4 percent to C$4.58.
Canada's annual inflation rate picked up in October, but
economists did not expect the figures to alter the central
bank's accommodative stance.
The leaders of Mexico and Canada will hold talks this
weekend on the potential impact a Trump presidency could have on
the NAFTA trade pact, a source close to the matter said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)